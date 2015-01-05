The cargo ship Hoegh Osaka lies on its side after running aground on Saturday evening in the Solent estuary, near Southampton in southern England, January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON A cargo vessel is grounded in the Solent, a major shipping route off the south coast of England, Britain's Maritime and Coastguard Agency said on Sunday.

The Hoegh Osaka car carrier began listing after leaving Southampton port on Saturday evening and the 25 crew were rescued by helicopter and lifeboat, the coastguard said. There were no life-threatening injuries.

The ship's owner, Hoegh Autoliners, said they were assessing the damage.

"The crew have confirmed that the vessel is not taking in any water and they are presently in a stable position with current list," Hoegh said in a statement.

"Höegh Autoliners are fully co-operating with all the authorities at this time to ensure the vessel remains safe. No pollution has been reported."

Southampton is Britain's largest vehicle handling port, and also home to the country's second-largest container terminal.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Susan Thomas)