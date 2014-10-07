LONDON A ship carrying radioactive concrete was forced to put down its anchor just off the Scottish coast in the North Sea on Tuesday after a fire in one of its funnels, the British coastguard said.

The fire on the Parida, which was believed to be carrying radioactive concrete from a power station to Antwerp, Belgium, is now out and the ship was attempting to put down its anchor, the coastguard told Reuters.

"The fire is out and he is lowering his anchor to stop him drifting," the coastguard said by telephone. The fire was reported at about 1900 GMT, the coastguard said.

The Parida, which is listed on shipping websites as sailing under a Danish flag, is currently just off northeastern Scotland.

