LONDON MPs criticised the government's decision to reduce renewable energy subsidies on Friday in a letter to the Secretary of State for Energy and Climate Change, saying it would damage investor confidence.

The government cut more renewable energy subsidies on Thursday, after months of reining in spending on all financial support for renewables since it took power in May.

Among other measures, it cut the tariff for small-scale solar and capped spending on a renewables support scheme.

In the letter to Amber Rudd, the parliament's Energy and Climate Change Select Committee said investor confidence in the renewables sector was being damaged by sudden and unpredictable announcements.

Earlier this week, solar investors told the committee in a hearing that countries, such as Italy and Spain, which have disturbed renewables markets due to retrospective subsidy cuts have a high cost of capital, which puts investors off putting money into projects there.

"Investors are crying out for 'clarity, consistency and continuity'. The (energy) department appears to be making unexpected policy decisions that are being criticised routinely in our evidence sessions as being exactly the opposite," the committee said.

The more risky investors perceive projects in Britain to be, the greater the return they will demand on their investments, it added.

The committee examines the expenditure, administration and policy of the Department of Energy and Climate Change (DECC).

It also warned that Britain will not meet its climate targets if renewable energy deployment slows and it will be more expensive if investor confidence continues to be dented.

"The government continues to support the low-carbon sector but for this to be sustainable it needs to be driven by competition and innovation, not subsidies," a DECC spokeswoman said.

DECC added that Thursday's announcements would reduce additional costs to household energy bills by 500 million pounds and still support between 15,000 and 23,000 jobs in the solar industry by 2019.

(Reporting by Nina Chestney, editing by David Evans)