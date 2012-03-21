Iraqi security forces storm Mosul airport, military base
BAGHDAD U.S.-backed Iraqi security forces closing in on the Islamic State-held western half of Mosul stormed the city's airport and a nearby military base on Thursday, state television said.
LONDON Britain confirmed on Wednesday that hostage Judith Tebbutt had been freed more than six months after Somali pirates killed her husband and kidnapped her from a luxury beach resort in neighbouring Kenya.
"We can confirm she has been released. Our priority now is to get her to a place of safety," a spokesman for Prime Minister David Cameron said.
Asked whether a ransom had been paid, the spokesman said: "Our position is that we do not pay ransoms and we do not facilitate concessions to hostage-takers."
Tebbutt was kidnapped on September 11 last year after gunmen raided the Kiwayu Safari Village in Kenya, shooting dead her publishing executive husband David.
LONDON More than 20 percent of UK consumers are worried about the impact of Brexit on their spending plans over the next year, according to a report published by PwC on Thursday.
GENEVA U.N. mediator Staffan de Mistura said on Wednesday he did not expect an immediate breakthrough when Syria peace talks restart on Thursday but wanted productive talks that relaunch the process towards a political solution to end the six-year war.