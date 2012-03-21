LONDON Britain confirmed on Wednesday that hostage Judith Tebbutt had been freed more than six months after Somali pirates killed her husband and kidnapped her from a luxury beach resort in neighbouring Kenya.

"We can confirm she has been released. Our priority now is to get her to a place of safety," a spokesman for Prime Minister David Cameron said.

Asked whether a ransom had been paid, the spokesman said: "Our position is that we do not pay ransoms and we do not facilitate concessions to hostage-takers."

Tebbutt was kidnapped on September 11 last year after gunmen raided the Kiwayu Safari Village in Kenya, shooting dead her publishing executive husband David.

(Reporting by Mohammed Abbas; Editing by Adrian Croft)