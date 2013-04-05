German police detain suspect after axe attack in Duesseldorf
DUESSELDORF, Germany German police said they had detained a man who attacked five people at Duesseldorf central train station with an axe on Thursday.
LONDON Britain said on Friday it feared imminent terrorist attacks in the Somali capital Mogadishu, in an update of its advice for travellers to the east African country.
Britain's Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) already advises against any travel to any part of Somalia.
"Our advice makes clear that there continues to be a high threat from terrorism and that the FCO believes that terrorists are in the final stages of planning attacks in Mogadishu," the Foreign Office said in a statement.
It gave no further details about who Britain believed might commit the attacks or where its information came from.
Security in Mogadishu has improved since Islamist group al Shabaab fled the city after a military offensive in August 2011. But bombings and assassinations are still frequent.
On Tuesday a bomb exploded in Mogadishu outside the headquarters of Somalia's biggest bank, wounding at least two people, hours after members of al Shabaab ordered the company to cease operations in areas under their control.
ANKARA The Turkish military said on Friday 71 members of a Kurdish militia had been killed in Syria in the last week in what appeared to mark an escalation of clashes with the U.S.-backed YPG group vying for control of areas along Turkey's border.
PARIS Former French prime minister Alain Juppe said on Friday he backed Francois Fillon's presidential bid and would be one of his official sponsors, only days after slamming his fellow conservative in a speech.