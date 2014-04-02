Syrian army and rebels fight fiercely in northeast Damascus
BEIRUT Intense clashes took place in Damascus early on Monday as the army counter-attacked rebels who had advanced in the northeast of the Syrian capital on Sunday, a war monitor said.
LONDON Britain summoned the Spanish ambassador on Wednesday to condemn what it called a provocative incursion by Spanish boats into Gibraltar's territorial waters.
Britain said a Spanish state research vessel tried to carry out survey activity in Gibraltar's waters on April 1 and that it was accompanied by a Guardia Civil police boat which made dangerous manoeuvres.
"I strongly condemn this provocative incursion and urge the Spanish government to ensure that it is not repeated," said Britain's europe minister, David Lidington, after the ambassador Federico Trillo was summoned.
"Her Majesty's Government will continue to take whatever action we consider necessary to uphold British sovereignty and the interests of Gibraltar, its people, its security and economy," Lidington said.
It was the fourth time the Spanish ambassador in London has been publicly summoned by Britain over Gibraltar since the current Spanish government took office in December 2011.
TAIPEI Taiwan's government, worried about being used as a pawn by China and the United States, said on Monday the self-ruled island must protect its own interests as concerns in Taipei rise ahead of an expected meeting of U.S and Chinese leaders.
ATHENS Greek tax service employees took their protest against bailout-driven austerity to the heart of government on Monday, as Athens waits to hear if its reform plans are enough to satisfy euro zone finance ministers meeting in Brussels.