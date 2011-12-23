LONDON British utility SSE will start publishing power plant outage data for stations larger than 100 megawatts (MW) from December 28 in compliance with EU-wide regulation on energy market transparency, the company said on Friday.

"SSE will disclose publicly data for planned or unplanned outages affecting its wholly-owned power plant for units of more than 100 megawatts in capacity, including the reason for the outage and its expected duration," the utility said in a statement.

SSE is Britain's second-largest power producer with an ownership interest in more than 100 thermal and renewable energy power plants of a combined capacity of 11,300 MW.

Power prices react to losses or gains in power production capacity as they affect the market's supply balance.

The European Union's Regulation on Energy Market Integrity and Transparency (REMIT), which will come into force on December 28, aims to prevent insider trading and market abuse in the energy markets by creating greater transparency about market information.

