LONDON London's Stansted Airport said it had suffered a power outage which impacted its flight operations on Thursday, leading it to divert flights.

"The power outage is impacting flights," said a spokesman for Stansted Airport. "We suspect it is a power cut affecting the wider area but we do have back up generators."

Single-runway Stansted, 30 miles northeast of central London, is mainly a low-cost leisure and holiday airport. It was bought by Manchester Airport Group (MAG) from Heathrow Ltd in February.

(Reporting by Rhys Jones; editing by Paul Sandle)