LONDON Britain's statistics office has delayed the publication of January trade data due on Wednesday by two days to conduct more quality checks.

"The final stages of the rigorous quality assurance of these data have ... identified an issue with one of the data sources provided to ONS," the Office for National Statistics said.

"This is being resolved but given the closeness of publication, it has been decided to delay the release of the estimates until March 14."

Economists polled by Reuters expect the data to show a widening in Britain's goods trade deficit to 8.6 billion pounds from 7.72 billion pounds in December.

(Reporting by David Milliken; editing by William Schomberg)