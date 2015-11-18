Sample polymer five and ten GB pound banknotes are seen on display at the Bank of England in London September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Ratcliffe/pool

LONDON Sterling jumped almost half a cent to its strongest levels this week on Wednesday after Bank of England Governor Ben Broadbent said markets should focus more on broader indicators of economic growth than the bank's recent subdued inflation forecasts.

In a speech at a Reuters newsmaker event, Broadbent warned investors to not to "focus obsessively" on the inflation forecasts, whose publishing earlier this month drove back expectations of when the bank might first raise interest rates.

Sterling rose as high as $1.5250in the minutes after details of Broadbent's speech were released by the bank from around $1.5205 beforehand. The euro also dipped to 70.12 pence.

Gilt prices also fell by around 10 ticks to a session low of 117.37 after the speech.

