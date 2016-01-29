Some British sterling money in coins and bank notes is seen September 2, 2005. BANKG REUTERS/Catherine Benson

LONDON Sterling sank almost 1.5 percent against a resurgent dollar on Friday as investors moved to price in an outright chance of a cut in interest rates by the Bank of England this year.

Expectations of money market rates for the next six months had already turned flat to slightly lower earlier this week but by the end of play in London on Friday analysts said there was a move of up to 10 basis points priced in for the end of the year.

That followed largely on the heels of a shock cut in Japanese interest rates overnight which sent the yen spinning lower against a raft of other currencies, and the dollar broadly higher.

Sterling fell as low as $1.4150 before recovering to $1.4180. Against the euro it fell 0.2 percent to 76.28 pence.

"There has been a really punchy move on the rate market today and that is what has hit sterling," said Sam Lynton Brown, a strategist with BNP Paribas in London.

"The market is getting more optimistic on the dollar mostly because they are coming over to a view that things are going to be quite bad this year. That has led to people pricing in a high chance of more policy easing by other G10 central banks."

Dealers had earlier cited a turn lower in oil prices and month-end rebalancing by some big institutional investors as drivers of the pound. But the publication of static U.S. GDP numbers encouraged more speculation on overall monetary loosening this year.

The pound has fallen more than 6 percent since November on the back of a retreat in expectations for higher UK interest rates and nerves over what polls suggest may be a closely fought referendum this year over a "Brexit" from the EU.

There was some hope for sterling in signs of progress on changes to Britain's pact with the European Union.

Sources close to the negotiations with Brussels told Reuters on Thursday the EU was offering Britain an "emergency brake" rule on benefits that could help curb immigration from other EU states as part of a reform package before the vote.

That should give Prime Minister David Cameron more political capital with which to fight for a vote to stay in.

"It's one of the things that we've spoken about that should we see some progress in the negotiations, then that is likely to be very positive for sterling," said Barclays strategist Hamish Pepper.

"The idea of the euro correcting lower against sterling on these kind of reports seems reasonable."

(Editing by Andrew Roche)