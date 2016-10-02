Sterling slips as investors book profits after surge
LONDON Sterling slipped from a six-week high against the dollar on Thursday as investors booked profits after a rally that saw the pound climb almost 5 percent in just 10 days.
SYDNEY Sterling GBP=D4 traded half a U.S. cent lower in early Asia on Monday after British Prime Minister Theresa May said she would trigger the process for the UK to leave the European Union by the end of March.
The pound was quoted at $1.2921 GBP=D4 having been down as far as $1.2902 at one point, its lowest since mid-August.
May on Sunday told the ruling Conservative party's annual conference that she was determined to move on with the process and win the "right deal".
Using Article 50 of the EU's Lisbon Treaty will give Britain a two-year period to clinch one of the most complex deals in Europe since World War Two.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole)
LONDON Sterling slipped from a six-week high against the dollar on Thursday as investors booked profits after a rally that saw the pound climb almost 5 percent in just 10 days.
NEW YORK The dollar rebounded from a seven-week low on Thursday, still feeling the positive effects of a record-setting Dow Jones Industrial Average the day before, although gains were tempered by persistent uncertainty surrounding the new U.S. administration's economic policy plans.
LONDON Sterling's role as a global reserve currency is declining Deutsche Bank said on Wednesday, predicting the pound would be less widely used as Britain leaves the European Union and that China has drastically cut its holdings.