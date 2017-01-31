A man walks past a logo of HSBC outside a branch at the financial Central district in Hong Kong, China June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/File Photo

LONDON HSBC has advised its clients to sell sterling at $1.2540 with a target of $1.2040 and stop loss at $1.2810, a recommendation from the bank shows.

"We expect GBP-USD to fall back towards 1.20 during February, in part because of an anticipated rally in the dollar, but also because UK politics will undermine the currency and the market has become too hawkish given the downside risks to the economy," it said.

The note was sent to the bank's clients on Monday and provided to media on Tuesday.

Sterling last traded around $1.2565.

(Reporting by Marc Jones; editing by Nigel Stephenson)