LONDON Sterling hit a two-week low against a dollar that was trading down against most currencies on Tuesday, after the head of the Bank of England said UK interest rates were likely to stay low for "some time".

Speaking to MPs in parliament, Governor Mark Carney said although there would be no need for negative interest rates like those in the euro zone, the British economy was in a prolonged low interest rate environment.

Carney also said that while the bank tended to look through falls in energy prices, the implications of the pound's recent appreciation were "more complicated" -- on a trade-weighted basis, sterling is close to 7-1/2-year highs.

"You can almost dismiss everything else apart from that one comment," said Bank of New York Mellon strategist Neil Mellor. "That's what matters at the moment."

Investors pushed back expectations of a first rise in BoE rates to the end of 2016 after the bank's latest Inflation Report this month, which saw it cut growth forecasts and warn of the deflationary impact of a strong pound.

Fellow MPC member and BoE Chief Economist Andy Haldane, long seen as among the most ardent supporters of a relatively looser policy stance, said on Tuesday he saw the risks to the UK economy and inflation as "skewed materially to the downside, more so than embodied in the November 2015 Inflation Report".

Sterling fell to as low as $1.5055 after the policymakers' testimony, its weakest since Nov. 9 and only just above a 7-month low of $1.5027 hit a day before that.

"With the Bank of England’s reluctance to raise UK rates clearly visible, any chance sterling bulls have of bouncing back may have been sabotaged," said Lukman Otunuga, an analyst with retail currency trading platform FXTM.

"Today confirms that last week’s relief rally against the dollar had nothing to do with improved sentiment towards sterling," he added, arguing the technical outlook points to a fallback below $1.50.

Still, though the pound was also 0.4 percent lower against the euro at 70.59 pence, it was still less than a penny away from a three-month high of 69.82 hit last week and close to an eight-year peak of 69.35 pence touched in July.

"Mr Carney clearly had an impact but we saw euro selling immediately afterwards as well," said Tobias Davis, an analyst with Western Union in London.

The shift in the outlook on rates comes ahead of a year of big political and economic risks for the United Kingdom.

An opinion poll carried out after the Paris attacks showed more than half of Britons now want to leave the European Union in a vote that could come as early as next year.

Added to that is the impact on growth of huge planned cuts in public spending over the next four years and a large balance of payments deficit, which makes the country more exposed to any crisis in investor confidence.

Wednesday's autumn budget statement by Chancellor George Osborne may offer more fuel on both those fronts.

