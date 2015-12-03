LONDON Sterling shed nearly 1.7 percent against a rallying euro on Thursday after the European Central Bank's monetary easing measures fell short of market expectations, prompting speculators to trim hefty bets against the single currency.

The ECB extended its asset-purchase programme, known as quantitative easing, by six months to March 2017, but did not beef up monthly purchases as many had hoped. It also agreed to buy euro-denominated municipal and regional bonds and cut its deposit rates by 10 basis points to -0.30 percent, although this was less than money markets had priced in.

The euro's broad gains helped the pound regain ground against the dollar, with sterling trading 1.0 percent higher on the day at $1.5104. Sterling had fallen to a 7-1/2 month low of $1.4897 on Wednesday, hurt in part by soft data that raised question marks about growth in Britain.

The euro rose to 72.40 pence, its highest in five weeks, and was last up 1.66 percent at 72.18 pence.

Ten-year British government bond yields rose 13 basis points on the day to 1.89 percent, representing the biggest one-day price fall in more than six months, while their yield spread over Bunds tightened by 6 bps to a six-week low below 122 bps.

After the ECB decision, short sterling futures <0#FSS:> for September 2016 settled 6 ticks lower at 99.18.

Any concerns BoE officials may have had over the strength of the pound, chiefly against the euro, may have been eased by Thursday's surge in the single currency. If the euro's run lower against the dollar, as a number of banks have begun to argue, is close to an end, then that should signal more stability against the pound as well, traders said.

"The markets were extremely disappointed with the outcome from the ECB, with the euro rallying strongly. The poor performance from the ECB has put an end to the euro/dollar parity question this year," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda.

Earlier in the day, a more upbeat services sector survey for the UK lifted some of the gloom from previous surveys of purchasing managers in the construction and manufacturing sectors this week which came in below forecasts.

A number of major banks are calling for a weakening of the pound over the next year, given risks to growth and investment from tighter fiscal policy and the prelude to a vote on whether Britain should leave the European Union.

"It all depends on the BoE from here, whether they want to push back rate hike expectations or continue to express concern about low inflation" said Nawaz Ali, market analyst at Western Union. "But given how stretched positions were in the euro, the single currency still probably has room to move higher."

(Additional reporting by Patrick Graham and David Milliken; Editing by Ralph Boulton)