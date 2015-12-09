Some British sterling money in coins and bank notes is seen September 2, 2005. BANKG REUTERS/Catherine Benson

LONDON Sterling raced above $1.51 on Wednesday, gaining for the first time in four trading sessions, before a central bank rate-setting meeting where policymakers might change their recent cautious tone about the currency.

On a trade-weighted basis, sterling has shed 2.3 percent since the Bank of England flagged concerns about external developments weighing on the growth outlook early last month. Traders expect the Bank to appear less cautious about the currency when it releases the minutes from the latest policy meeting on Thursday.

And given the Bank is still expected to follow the Federal Reserve in raising interest rates, investors are likely to tip-toe back to the pound, given the robust growth and an uptick in wages witnessed in the British economy.

A Reuters poll published on Wednesday showed economists expect the first rate increase in the second quarter of 2016, riding solid growth through to 2017.

The Bank's Monetary Policy Committee is widely expected to keep rates unchanged on Thursday, but the minutes released the same day may take a more hawkish tack than recent rhetoric.

Sterling was up 0.9 percent against the dollar at $1.5147, recovering from Tuesday's low of $1.4956. It also rose against the euro, with the single currency down 0.1 percent at 72.50 pence, off a seven-week high of 72.79 pence struck on Tuesday.

"The BoE's caution over the pound's strength may be exaggerated with wage inflation set to pave the way for a more sterling-friendly monetary policy committee," said Viraj Patel, a currency strategist at ING.

The bank recommended investors buy the pound against the euro before inflation data next week, where the numbers may improve the chances for a rate increase in coming months. ING expects the Bank to start raising rates in May 2016.

The pound could still struggle to gain much traction. Action in the options market and bearish forecasts from some major banks suggest it may suffer early next year, as Britain debates whether to stay in the European Union.

Societe Generale and Canada's RBC Capital Markets have both recommended selling sterling in the past week, the French bank predicting the pound may fall as low as $1.30 if voters vote in a referendum to leave the EU.

"Rather than (monetary) policy, sterling will be dominated by referendum talk and external crosswinds nearer term. We think direction is clearest against the dollar, lower," said Josh O'Byrne, currency strategist at Citi.

(Reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Andrew Heavens)