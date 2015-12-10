China central bank says it will improve policy framework for cross-border yuan use
BEIJING China's central bank said on Monday that it will improve the policy framework and infrastructure for cross-border use of the yuan currency.
LONDON Sterling fell on Thursday after the Bank of England pointed to more barriers to economic growth and a recovery of inflation next year, again cooling expectations for the timing of a first rise in interest rates.
The Bank's rate-setters focussed on a renewed fall in global oil prices and slower wage growth at home as they voted 8-1 again to keep interest rates at a record low of 0.5 percent.
It added, however, that softer spending cuts announced last month by Chancellor George Osborne might help 2016 growth relative to previous forecasts.
Sterling fell to $1.5147 from $1.5178 before the publication of the minutes and rate decision. It also trimmed the day's gains against the euro, dipping to 72.29 pence per euro from 72.14 beforehand.
British gilt futures jumped around 10 ticks after the decision, but was still down 36 ticks on the day.
The FTSE 100 index pared some of its earlier losses to be down 0.4 percent by 1202 GMT.
(Reporting by Patrick Graham, Sudip Kar-Gupta and Andy Bruce)
BEIJING China's central bank said on Monday that it will improve the policy framework and infrastructure for cross-border use of the yuan currency.
BERLIN The leaders of France and Germany must use the window of opportunity that opens up after elections in both countries to inject new momentum into their single currency project or risk its failure, a leading French think tank warned on Monday.