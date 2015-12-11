LONDON Sterling hit a three-week high against a broadly weaker dollar on Friday, recovering from a fall the previous day on Bank of England minutes that were more dovish than some had expected.

Investors sold the pound on Thursday after the Bank warned of more barriers to growth next year, bolstering the view that UK interest rates would be kept at their record lows until at least the end of next year.

In the minutes from their latest policy meeting, rate-setters focussed on a renewed fall in global oil prices and slower rises in wages. They voted 8-1 again to keep interest rates at 0.5 percent, where they have been since 2009.

Having weakened further earlier in the day, the pound gained 0.4 percent on Friday to $1.5230 as the greenback fell across the board, its highest since Nov. 20.

"In the minutes there was very little difference relative to before and maybe the market has come around to that and reappraised the initial reaction yesterday," said Derek Halpenny, Bank of Toyko-Mitsubishi UFJ's European head of markets research.

Next week UK labour market data will be released, which some strategists reckon could drive investors to bring forward their expectations of when the Bank will start to raise rates.

But Halpenny thought even strong data would not be enough to change investors' minds.

"The jobs data is pretty important but I can't see any data next week being enough to convince the market from their current thinking, i.e. that they're not going to raise rates until the end of next year at the earliest," he said.

Against the euro, the pound edged down 0.1 percent to 72.26 pence.

BNP Paribas currency strategist Sam Lynton-Brown said bullish sterling was one of the bank's highest conviction trades for 2016. The market had pushed out the timing of rate expectations too far, he said, and was underestimating the pace of future rises.

In contrast to the Bank, investors are expecting the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise interest rates next week for the first time in almost a decade.

