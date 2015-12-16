A pile of one pound coins is seen in central London June 17, 2008. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON Sterling slid to an eight-day low against the dollar on Wednesday, after data showed UK earnings grew at their slowest pace since early this year in the three months to October, even though strong job creation pushed down the unemployment rate.

The main focus of the day will be a Federal Reserve policy decision at 1900 GMT, which is widely expected to produce the first U.S. interest rate rise in almost a decade. Traders are waiting to see whether the Fed signals further rate increases in 2016, which could bolster the dollar in the near term.

In the UK, regular earnings of British workers, excluding bonuses, rose by just 2.0 percent in the three months to October, its slowest since the three months to February, keeping pressure off the Bank of England to raise rates.

Britain's unemployment rate, however, unexpectedly fell to a seven-year low of 5.2 percent in the three months to September.

Sterling fell to $1.4983 after the data, the lowest since Dec. 8. It was last trading at $1.5011, still down 0.2 percent on the day in afternoon trade.

The euro was up 0.25 percent at 72.83 pence, trading near an eight-week high of 73.01 pence struck on Tuesday.

Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ currency economist Lee Hardman said the labour report was a mixed one that sent conflicting signals to the market.

"On the one hand ... the weaker earnings figures fit with what the BoE has been saying recently: that the pace of wage growth has started to level off, and that's buying them a little more leeway in the near term before raising rates," he said. "So that's weighed on the pound.

"On the other hand, the other parts of the report ... suggest that the labour market is continuing to tighten more quickly than the BoE anticipates."

In an interview with Britain's Financial Times on Tuesday, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said in an environment where rates are low for a long time, "vulnerabilities" can build. That means tighter and more active macroprudential policy should be expected in order to allow monetary policy to do its job.

He also said he was "married" to the Bank's 2 percent inflation target, and that he would not follow through on expectations of rate rises if that was the wrong thing to do.

Analysts said that if this weakness in wages growth and inflation persists, the Bank would keep rates lower for longer.

"Lower wage growth will buy time for the MPC in 2016," analysts at TD Securities said. "(They) have been quite vocal recently that they want to wait to see sustained wage and cost pressures before hiking the bank rate."

Earlier this week, data showed British annual inflation edged back up to 0.1 percent in November, well short of the Bank's target.

(additional reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Larry King)