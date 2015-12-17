A woman poses with a Bank of England twenty pound note bearing the image of Edward Elgar in Edinburgh, Scotland June 29, 2010. REUTERS/David Moir

LONDON Sterling sank along with other major currencies against the dollar on Thursday but held its ground on the euro as a surge in pre-Christmas retail sales in November underlined a still robust British economic outlook.

The pound has been buffeted for weeks by a combination of worries over the 'Brexit' debate about whether Britain should leave the European Union and fading convictions that the Bank of England will follow the U.S. Federal Reserve's lead and raise interest rates next year.

The dollar gained against all of the major currency pairs after the Fed hiked for the first time in a decade on Wednesday and, aside from a brief blip after the retail sales numbers, sterling followed that trend.

After another batch of selling late in the afternoon in London, it was down 0.8 percent on the day at $1.5877, its lowest since mid-April.

"The retail sales data are undeniably strong so it is quite interesting that sterling hasn't been able to capitalise more," said Hamish Pepper, a currency strategist with Barclays in London.

"Overall, you would have to say that the rest of the recent data from the UK hasn't been spectacular at all and there is no significant pressure on the Bank of England to move. You probably need a lot more of readings like today's for the market to change its tune."

Sterling was steady at 72.78 pence per euro, having hit a high of 72.33 pence immediately after the morning data.

While Britain's economy has grown robustly over the past year, there is still little evidence of the sort of pressure on prices that would force policymakers to tighten monetary policy.

Data on Wednesday showed average earnings grew at the slowest pace since early this year in the three months to October, even though strong job creation pushed down the unemployment rate.

Still, seasonally-adjusted retail sales volumes in November alone jumped by 1.7 percent from October - more than triple the 0.5 percent rise forecast in a Reuters poll - and sales on the year were 5 percent higher, also well above expectations.

"The retail data is encouraging and the pound surged across the board on the release," said Neil Jones, Head of Financial Institutional Sales at Mizuho Bank in London.

"But I doubt gains against the dollar can be sustained today."

Strategists from French bank Credit Agricole forecast in their annual outlook on Thursday that the pound would gain marginally against the dollar over the next 12 months, alone amongst its immediate peers.

One of their four top trading recommendations for 2016 was to buy the pound against the Australian dollar, betting the Aussie will be weighed down by a further slowing of the Chinese economy.

"Sterling should be the only G10 currency able to keep pace with the appreciating dollar in the first half of 2016," they said. "We expect GBP to remain generally supported against funding currencies like the euro, the yen and the Swiss franc, as well as risk correlated and commodity currencies," they added.

(Additional reporting by Jemima Kelly; Editing by Andrew Heavens)