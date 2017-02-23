A British pound note is seen in front of a stock graph in this November 7, 2016 picture illustration. Picture taken November 7. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

LONDON Sterling climbed broadly on Thursday, hitting a two-week high against the dollar, as concerns about the shape of politics in the United States and continental Europe gave the British currency a breather from Brexit worries.

The pound jumped as much as 0.9 percent against the U.S. dollar in late afternoon trade in London, hitting $1.2561, its highest since Feb. 9.

Concern that the British economy is finally showing signs of strains predicted since last June's vote to leave the European Union have pressured the pound over the past fortnight, and data on Wednesday showed a fall in business investment in the fourth quarter.

But as nerves grow over economic policy in the United States and political stability in Europe, the dollar and euro have dipped, giving some respite to the battered pound.

The dollar fell broadly on Thursday, weighed down by a perceived lack of progress on U.S. tax reforms and public spending, while Wednesday's more-dovish-than-expected Federal Reserve meeting minutes also weighed on the greenback.

In Europe, growing concerns that far-right, anti-EU leader Marine Le Pen could yet win the French presidential elections have weakened the euro.

"I think euro/sterling in particular will continue to be affected more by the European political situation, in particular the French election," said Alvin Tan, a currency strategist at Societe Generale in London.

Sterling gained half a percent to 84.36 pence per euro, close to a two-month high of 84.03 pence hit the previous day. That still left it over 9 percent weaker than its levels before the vote for Brexit.

Britain's House of Lords is still debating the bill that will trigger the UK's exit from the EU. The legislation is not expected to be blocked by the lords, but the government could be forced into making concessions as it lacks a majority in the upper house.

"We're really in a bit of a 'wait-and-see' phase with respect to the pound," said Rabobank currency strategist Jane Foley, adding she thought sterling's movement this week was largely dollar-motivated.

"The market will be waiting until after Article 50 has been signed, and to see how the early stages of the negotiations go."

Some analysts said the relative stability of sterling in the past month, after falls throughout December and the first half of January, may preface stronger gains in the weeks ahead.

"When prices are compressing and consolidating for a significant period of time, statistical tendency generally dictates that a period of price expansion will follow," said Jamie Dutta, a senior market analyst at Faraday Research.

(Editing by Toby Chopra)