LONDON Sterling turned positive against the dollar on Monday after a poll showed British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party leading by 11 points over the opposition party ahead of a national election this week.

May's lead slipped from a lead of 12 percentage points in a previous ICM/Guardian poll published a week ago, but the Conservatives' lead as measured by ICM is wider than in several opinion polls conducted by other firms.

The pound, earlier trading at $1.2885, touched the day's high of $1.2911 after the poll came out, up 0.1 percent on the day.

It was also up 0.3 percent against the euro, hitting the day's high of 87.25 pence after the poll's release.

The ICM survey was conducted between June 2 and June 4, so some of the responses would have been gathered after an attack by Islamist militants in London on Saturday that killed seven people and injured 48.

(Reporting by Ritvik Carvalho; Editing by Jemima Kelly)