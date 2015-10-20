Sample polymer five and ten GB pound banknotes are seen on display at the Bank of England in London September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Ratcliffe/pool

LONDON Sterling held near a four-week high against the dollar on Tuesday, as investors eyed UK retail sales data and a state visit from the Chinese premier that might boost the currency in the coming days.

The pound appeared unaffected by comments from Bank of England policymaker Ian McCafferty, who said it was time to start raising interest rates and played down the effects of a slowing China on the British economy.

After reaching $1.5506, close to a four-week high of $1.5508, sterling edged down to $1.5459 in afternoon trading in Europe to turn flat on the day. Analysts said McCafferty was a hawk whose views were already known, limiting the impact of his comments.

Chinese President Xi Jinping began on Tuesday his visit to Britain, the first such visit in a decade, which is expected to billions of pounds worth of deals.

"Sterling is likely to have quite a good time in the near term – there's potential for quite a lot of positive news this week," said Morgan Stanley's European head of G10 currency strategy, Ian Stannard.

"There does seem to be a concerted effort between the UK and China at the moment to build some business links. We think that could ... be favourable for sterling in the near term," he said.

UK retail sales data due on Thursday may also help sterling, Stannard said, as well as possibly moving up interest rate expectations. At present, investors do not expect an increase until late 2016.

The pound might be boosted against the euro on Thursday if the European Central Bank signals an extension of its 1 trillion-euro bond-buying programme. On Tuesday, though, it was 0.2 percent lower at 73.35 pence per euro.

On Friday, BoE policymaker Kristin Forbes said rates in Britain would rise sooner rather than later and that Britain had limited direct exposure to the problems seen in developing nations, even taking into account how they might hurt key trading partners, such as Germany.

"It is clear from several BoE members that the central bank would prefer to begin normalizing monetary policy, but persistent weakness in inflation has repeatedly pushed back UK interest rate expectations over the past year," said FXTM chief market analyst Jameel Ahmad.

"We are now seeing significant improvements in UK wage growth ...(but) I can't personally see a rate rise until June 2016 right now."

