Sample polymer five and ten GB pound banknotes are seen on display at the Bank of England in London September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Ratcliffe/pool

LONDON Sterling slipped to a two-week low against the dollar on Tuesday after data showed British economic growth slowed more than expected in the third quarter, fuelling concern that a period of rapid expansion is coming to an end.

Gross domestic product growth slackened to 0.5 percent in the three months to September from 0.7 percent in the previous quarter. Economists had forecast a drop to 0.6 percent.

Sterling fell as low as $1.5283 and last traded at $1.5290, down 0.4 percent on the day.

The growth figures may give pause to the Bank of England, which had also forecast the economy would grow by 0.6 percent, as it considers when to raise interest rates for the first time since the financial crisis.

A Reuters poll on Monday found economists do not expect a BoE rate hike until the second quarter of 2016, having last month predicted a move higher in rates in the first quarter. Markets are not pricing in a rate rise until the end of next year or even 2017.

"The market has pushed the first rate hike way out into the future so I don't think today's GDP figures are going to have much impact in terms of that timing," said Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi currency economist Lee Hardman.

U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers meet on Wednesday, although markets virtually rule out a rate hike this month, meaning analysts see little immediate impact on the sterling/dollar exchange rate.

Barclays FX strategist Hamish Pepper said that while the Fed meeting was unlikely to have much impact on the sterling/dollar (cable) exchange rate, slowing UK growth could.

He said Barclays expected growth to slow towards 2 percent a year while, in 2016, Britain is likely to face tighter fiscal policy and potentially a referendum on European Union membership that would probably see companies delay investment.

"If you set that against a U.S. recovery which should continue and a normalisation of policy in the U.S., that's really where our view of... what ends up being a materially lower cable comes from," he said. Barclays sees sterling at $1.42 in 12 months' time.

Against the euro, the pound weakened 0.2 percent on the day to 72.175 pence.

