Wads of British Pound Sterling banknotes are stacked in piles at the GSA Austria (Money Service Austria) company's headquarters in Vienna July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

LONDON Sterling rebounded from near two-week lows against the dollar on Wednesday, with investors awaiting signals from the Federal Reserve on when it intends to raise U.S. interest rates.

The Fed will release its policy decision and a statement at 1900 BST. It is not scheduled to hold a news conference unless it unexpectedly decides to raise rates. Traders said the dollar might rise if the Fed prepares the markets for a rate increase in December.

The Bank of England is widely expected to follow the Fed in raising rates. That should see the pound gain ground against most currencies, barring the dollar, traders said.

"If traders see a 50/50 chance of a hike in December, the dollar would be expected to rally," a London based spot trader said. In afternoon trade, the dollar fell on some uncertainty over whether a slew of soft data out of the United States recently could see the Fed turn a bit dovish.

Sterling was 0.15 percent higher at $1.5325, above its two-week low of $1.5283 struck on Tuesday. The pound was hurt by data that showed British economic growth slowed more than expected in the third quarter.

Gross domestic product growth slowed to 0.5 percent in the three months to September from 0.7 percent the previous quarter. That fuelled concerns that a period of rapid expansion might be coming to an end.

The growth figures are also likely to worry the Bank of England (BoE) as it considers when to raise interest rates for the first time since the financial crisis. The bank had forecast the economy would grow by 0.6 percent.

"The pace of growth has slipped below the long-run average of 0.6 percent cited by BoE Governor (Mark) Carney as required for a rate hike to be considered," Morgan Stanley analysts said in a note.

"Hence, sterling looks exposed in the near term, especially given the weakness in survey data recently. We continue to look for tactical sterling selling opportunities to add to our short sterling/dollar and sterling/yen recommendations."

A Reuters poll on Monday found economists do not expect a BoE rate increase until the second quarter of 2016. Last month, they predicted an increase in the first quarter. Markets are not pricing in a rate rise until the last quarter of next year.

Against the euro, the pound was flat at 72.25 pence.

(Reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Louise Ireland)