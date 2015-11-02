Newly minted one pound coins are seen at the Royal Mint, in Cardiff March 5, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON Sterling hovered near a 10-week high on a trade-weighted basis on Monday after data showed British factory activity unexpectedly surged in October, helped by a recovery in export orders.

The monthly purchasing managers' index (PMI) for the manufacturing sector beat all forecasts, hitting its highest in 16 months and suggesting economic growth could pick up in the last three months of the year.

Many economists will wait for Wednesday's survey of the much bigger services sector to gain a fuller picture of the pace of recovery.

The main focus of the week for currency traders, though, will be what is dubbed "Super Thursday", when the Bank of England releases its latest quarterly Inflation Report as well as an interest rate decision and the minutes from its latest Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting.

The central bank is expected to keep interest rates at their historic lows, with most economists expecting only MPC hawk Ian McCafferty to continue to vote for an immediate hike. But some reckon another of the nine MPC members could join him, with Kristin Forbes and Martin Weale seen as most likely.

Bank of New York Mellon currency strategist Neil Mellor said that although there was a domestic macroeconomic case to be made to raise interest rates, with wages growing solidly and disposable income "frothy", BoE Governor Mark Carney would be wary of the external risks when considering hiking rates.

"If you look at what's happening from a broader, global macro perspective, and if you think about what's happening from a central bank interest rate view elsewhere – i.e. currency wars – it's very difficult for Carney to really feel comfortable encouraging a stronger currency," he said.

Sterling strengthened to as high as 71.07 pence per euro after the data, helping the BoE's trade-weighted sterling index reach 93.5, its highest since late August. It later edged down 0.1 percent on the day against a broadly stronger euro, to 71.43 pence.

The pound also initially rose to $1.5498 after the data, its highest in 11 days, before easing to turn flat on the day at $1.5430.

"More accentuated sterling gains in the very near term would risk triggering a dovish response by the BoE on Thursday," said Credit Agricole's head of G10 currency research, Valentin Marinov.

British government bond prices fell to their lowest level in six weeks, dented by the manufacturing survey. The 10-year gilt yield touched 1.964 percent, its highest level since Sept. 17, and was last up around 3 basis points on the day at 1.95 percent.

