LONDON Sterling slid to a seven-year low against the dollar on Thursday and struggled against the euro as a brutal sell-off that started a month ago accelerated amid diminishing prospects of a near-term interest rate hike in Britain.

The euro fell sharply against the dollar and hit a 9-month trough against the yen after European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi opened the door to further monetary stimulus in March.

Draghi, speaking after the ECB kept its main rates on hold, told reporters the Bank expected rates to "stay at present or lower levels for an extended period of time".

The euro managed to hold its ground against sterling, highlighting how bad sentiment is towards the British currency.

Sterling – down 10 percent since early December - fell 0.8 percent to $1.4080, its lowest since mid-2010, before recovering slightly to trade at $1.4111, down 0.6 percent on the day.

The euro was steady against the pound at 76.70 pence, having struck a one-year high of 77.56 on Wednesday.

"The euro has managed to hold its ground against the pound despite the comments from Draghi," said Richard de Meo, managing director at Foenix Partners. "We think these levels in euro/sterling are a bit stretched and should correct downwards."

Earlier this week, sterling had come under pressure after the head of the Bank of England warned of more damage to come from a slowing Chinese economy and said he had no set timetable for raising interest rates.

Investors are now pricing in a rate hike in around two years, having factored in a move in late 2016 or early 2017 just two weeks ago.

Marginally higher than expected UK inflation data gave the pound only a brief boost.

"Overall, the data this week has been better than expected, particularly the core CPI (consumer price inflation) print," said BNP Paribas currency strategist Sam Lynton-Brown. He said he expected wage growth to pick up once headline inflation started to rise, which should support sterling and rate hike expectations.

Sterling suffered at times of risk aversion, as external factors such as slowing growth in China had a greater impact on Britain because of the openness of its economy, Lynton-Brown added.

Sterling has also suffered from a wave of speculative bets in the derivatives markets against risks from a referendum on Britain's European Union membership, now widely expected by markets to take place this year.

