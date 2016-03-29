An employee is seen walking over a mosaic of pound sterling symbols set in the floor of the front hall of the Bank of England in London, in this March 25, 2008 file photograph. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor/files

LONDON Sterling edged down against the dollar on Tuesday as European investors returned to work from the Easter holiday, and on a trade-weighted basis looked set to finish March with a fourth straight monthly fall.

The currency, on its worst run in eight years, has been weighed down since the end of 2015 by increasing anxiety over a June 23 referendum that will determine whether Britain will stay in the European Union.

A so-called Brexit would threaten the huge foreign investment flows Britain needs just to balance its hefty current account deficit. Sterling has also been undermined by expectations that any resulting hit to economic growth would push back the horizon for a Bank of England interest rate rise.

Ructions within the ruling Conservative party and bomb attacks in Brussels last week saw bookmakers narrowing their odds of a vote to leave the EU, sending sterling down almost 2 percent over the course of the week and driving it to a two-year low on a trade-weighted basis.

Since late November, the trade-weighted pound has shed almost 10 percent.

"The Brexit story ... has clearly been the main focus for sterling and the main reason the currency has been under pressure," said HSBC currency strategist Dominic Bunning.

"We use bookmakers' odds ... as a kind of guide to what the market is thinking (and) people are facing up to the idea that it could really happen."

Sterling fell 0.2 percent to $1.4230 on Tuesday, and was flat against the euro at 78.55 pence.

The cost of hedging against sharp swings in the currency in the run-up to the referendum last week rose to a six-year high of 15.25 percent. On Tuesday, it stayed close to that at 14.95 percent.

With little major UK data to be published in the coming days, strategists said the main focus would be on the United States, where the head of the Federal Reserve will be closely watched later in the day for clues on interest rate rises.

"Sterling sentiment is bad enough that it needs a steady flow of bad news to sustain it and I can't really see much on the horizon today or this week, though the fourth-quarter current account data on Thursday are going to focus attention back on the deficit," wrote Societe Generale analyst Kit Juckes.

