LONDON Sterling climbed to a day's high against the dollar on Thursday after data showed Britain's economy grew at a faster pace than had previously been estimated last year, though the country's current account deficit ballooned.

In 2015 as a whole, Britain's economy grew by 2.3 percent, higher than a previous estimate of 2.2 percent. GDP was 2.1 percent bigger than in the fourth quarter of 2014, stronger growth than the previous estimate of 1.9 percent.

Sterling rose to $1.4391 after the data, up from $1.4360 just before its release and leaving the currency up 0.1 percent up on the day.

Against the euro, it pared losses to trade at 78.93 pence, slightly stronger than the 79.01 pence it had traded at beforehand but still 0.1 percent down on the day.

The deficit in the current account widened to 32.7 billion pounds in the fourth quarter of 2015, shooting up to the equivalent to 7 percent of gross domestic product.

