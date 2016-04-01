An employee is seen walking over a mosaic of pound sterling symbols set in the floor of the front hall of the Bank of England in London, in this March 25, 2008 file photograph. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor/files

Sterling hit a 16-month low against the euro on Friday, weighed down by a survey that showed growth in the manufacturing sector missing expectations amid persistent concerns over a possible British exit from the European Union.

The Markit/CIPS manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 51.0 last month, short of economists' forecasts of 51.2. The survey showed new export orders contracting while the manufacturing sector stagnated.

Sterling fell 0.35 percent to $1.4312 GBP=D4 and was 0.5 percent lower against the euro at 79.65 pence EURGBP=D4, its lowest since December 2014. That put trade-weighted sterling at 85.1 =GBP, having endured its worst quarter since late 2008 between January and March.

Markets will pay close attention to the U.S. jobs report later in the day, but with Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen having shut the door on a near term interest rate hike, a forecast-beating report would probably have only a modest impact.

The PMI survey is likely to sour sentiment towards sterling, already rattled by the prospect of Britons voting to leave the EU in a June 23 referendum, which banks reckon would deal a substantial blow to the country's economy and currency.

"We expect risk for the pound to be tilted to the downside," said Daniel Trum, strategist at UBS Wealth Management. "We still expect the UK to stay in the EU and see a 30 percent risk of a Brexit. But we acknowledge that sterling will temporarily suffer from investors partly preparing for a different outcome."

He recommended investors to sell sterling at $1.44 with a target of $1.38 and stop-loss at $1.48.

Global investors worry that leaving the EU would threaten the huge foreign investment flows Britain needs to fund its current account deficit, one of the biggest in the developing world.

Hans Redeker, global head of currency strategy at Morgan Stanley, said the widening deficit was driven by reduced earnings from abroad by UK companies, in particular commodity-related companies.

He said outflows from UK real estate funds highlighted Brexit risks and sovereign wealth funds could pull out more money this year, adding to sterling weakness.

"We suggest waiting for a rebound to $1.4550 before selling again," he said.