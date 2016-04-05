An employee is seen walking over a mosaic of pound sterling symbols set in the floor of the front hall of the Bank of England in London, in this March 25, 2008 file photograph. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor/files

LONDON Sterling skidded to its weakest against the euro since September 2014 on Tuesday, while the cost of hedging against volatility against the dollar over the next three months hit a six-year high on worries Britain could vote to leave the EU in June.

A rise in the UK current account deficit to 7 percent of national output has put focus on how exposed Britain would be should foreign investors and buyers of its bonds be spooked by a Brexit from the European Union following the June 23 referendum.

The monthly PMI (purchasing managers' index) survey of the service sector, released on Tuesday morning, was up on the previous month but still suggested the economy has slowed in the first quarter and that the Brexit debate has exacerbated business concerns over the outlook for global growth.

The latest poll ahead of the June vote showed the "In" campaign 7 points ahead and bookmakers' odds still point to a roughly 35 percent chance that analysts say is now largely priced into the pound.

But other polls have been closer, and spread-betters IG said their "EU Referendum Barometer" was suggesting a 35.5 percent chance of a Brexit, the highest since the barometer was launched six weeks ago.

"The referendum is getting nearer and the opinion polls are still showing that it could go either way," said Rabobank currency strategist Jane Foley.

"Given that we've been told that the remain voters are less likely to vote and that the level of undecideds is still very significant, it's perhaps unsurprising that sterling remains very vulnerable."

Implied volatility on three-month sterling/dollar options, covering the period of the referendum, jumped to 15.7 percent, the highest level since May 2010.

Analysts said broad falls for stock markets on Tuesday were also putting pressure on the pound, which skidded 0.8 percent against the euro to 80.535 pence and against the dollar, to $1.4150.

Those losses helped sterling fall to a more-than-two-year low on a trade-weighted basis.

"With equities markets sagging, you can't expect the pound to do too well," said Stephen Gallo, European head of FX strategy at BMO in London.

"The external data published last week raise the risk that the pound could fall further if the polls were to swing more decisively towards a Brexit. It (the current account deficit) is not a good fundamental to be going into the referendum with."

