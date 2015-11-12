LONDON The cost of hedging against big price swings in sterling's exchange rate over the next year increased sharply on Thursday, with traders citing uncertainty over a referendum on Britain's membership of the European Union.

The price of hedging against volatility in sterling against the euro over the next year, covering the likely date of the referendum, through an implied volatility option rose to 10.45 percent, the highest since May 2012.

British Prime Minister David Cameron has promised a vote on whether Britain should stay in the EU by the end of 2017 but markets reckon the referendum is likely to come next year. Some bet it will take place as early as June, while others are reckoning on an autumn ballot.

Sterling/dollar implied volatility rose to 9.51 percent, the highest in seven months and putting the option on track for its biggest weekly rise since March, according to Reuters data.

Some traders said the rise in implied volatility could have also been driven by heightened uncertainty over monetary policy in Britain and the euro zone, as well as talk about mergers and acquisitions.

(Reporting By Jemima Kelly)