May will cut corporation tax to encourage economic growth
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday her government would continue to cut corporation tax to encourage businesses to invest in Britain and help the economy grow.
LONDON Sterling looks set for a volatile run in to British elections next week but an argument can be made for markets reacting positively to a defeat for Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives, according to analysts from U.S. bank JP Morgan.
The Conservatives' lead has shrunk in some opinion polls to as low as 5 percentage points from close to 20 points a month ago, driving the pound lower in the past week.
That has seemed in line with traditional financial market logic, which has favoured right-leaning parties who keep a tighter rein on public spending over those like Britain's leftist Labour Party who want to tax and spend more.
But the U.S. bank - the world's second biggest trader of currencies, according to industry surveys - said the prospect of a softer Brexit from Europe under a Labour-led administration meant sterling might react positively to a defeat for May.
"A hung parliament would in more normal circumstances be viewed as quite negative for sterling," Paul Meggyesi said in a note distributed to media on Tuesday and sent to clients at the end of last week.
"But in the post-referendum world, all political developments need to be viewed through a Brexit prism and an argument can be made that a hung parliament which delivered or held out the prospect of a softer-Brexit coalition of the left-of-centre parties ... might actually be GBP positive."
(Reporting by Patrick Graham, editing by Nigel Stephenson)
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday her government would continue to cut corporation tax to encourage businesses to invest in Britain and help the economy grow.
LONDON Tesco , Britain's biggest retailer, has proposed closing its customer service centre in Cardiff with the loss of up to 1,100 jobs, the company said on Wednesday, part of a broader drive to cut costs and improve margins.
SAN FRANCISCO Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] Chief Executive Travis Kalanick, co-founder of one of the most influential technology companies of its generation, resigned on Tuesday under pressure from investors after a string of setbacks.