LONDON Sterling turned negative against the euro and slid half a percent against the dollar on Friday, with dealers citing a turn lower in oil prices and a month-end rebalancing by some big institutional investors.

Having racked up solid gains overnight on hopes of a deal to limit OPEC oil supply and the market optimism generated by new moves to stimulate the economy from the Bank of Japan, Brent crude was trading down 0.8 percent at $33.61 by 1057 GMT.

That looked the main trigger for a slide in sterling to $1.4303 per dollar and 76.30 pence per euro.

"Given Brent at $34 a barrel, I thought risk appetite would keep us in the mid $1.43s," said Tobias Davis, currency hedging manager with Western Union in London.

"Alas I think some short sellers came in and showed the market who's boss."

Big pension and investment funds often rejig allocations to different asset classes and countries in their portfolios on the last day of the month and a number of traders said resulting flows had also likely played a part in the morning moves.

(Reporting by Patrick Graham; editing by Anirban Nag)