LONDON Sterling rose towards a three-month high against the euro and on a trade-weighted basis on Friday, as investors stepped up sales in the single currency after ECB President bolstered expectations of further easing in the near term.

Mario Draghi said on Friday the European Central Bank was ready to act quickly to boost anaemic inflation in the euro zone, highlighting changes to its asset purchase programme and deposit rate as possible tools. The comments were the strongest hint yet that the ECB will unveil fresh stimulus measures at its Dec. 3 meeting.

The euro fell 0.5 percent to 69.85 pence, within striking distance of a three-month low of 69.82 pence hit on Wednesday. The single currency was on track for its second straight week of losses, with traders expecting more losses as investors position for the Dec.3 meeting.

Sterling's gains against the euro saw the trade-weighted index rising to 94.1, having hit a peak of 94.2 on Thursday.

In contrast to the euro zone monetary policy outlook, in the UK, investors are betting the Bank of England will raise rates, perhaps in the second half of 2016. That has kept the yield gap between the two-year UK gilt and its German counterpart around its widest in nearly eight years and underpinned the pound.

"Sterling is getting a higher profile than the dollar, posting some impressive gains against the euro," said John Hardy, currency strategist at Saxo Bank. "Maybe investors are cautious about the dollar on expectations of a gradual pace of tightening by the Fed. But surely there are flows that are supporting the pound's move against the euro."

There was little reaction in sterling to data on Friday that showed British public finances deteriorating in October. Britain's headline public borrowing rose to 8.2 billion pounds in October from 7.1 billion pounds a year earlier, higher than all forecasts in a Reuters poll that predicted borrowing of 6.0 billion pounds.

Against the dollar, sterling was trading flat at $1.5288. Analysts said any weakness in the dollar is likely to be temporary with the minutes of the latest meeting of the Federal Reserve's Open Market Committee (FOMC) released on Wednesday reinforcing the view that U.S. interest rates will be raised in December.

"With UK interest rate rise expectations pushed deep into 2016, this relief rally in sterling against the dollar may offer an opportunity for sellers to send the exchange rate back lower," said Lukman Otunuga, analyst at FXTM.

