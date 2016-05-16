An employee is seen walking over a mosaic of pound sterling symbols set in the floor of the front hall of the Bank of England in London, in this March 25, 2008 file photograph. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor/files

LONDON The cost of hedging against sharp falls in sterling over the coming two months soared to its highest since the depths of the financial crisis on Monday, as investors moved to protect themselves from the fallout of a possible Brexit.

Options market pricing showed a jump in sterling/dollar two-month implied volatility to 18.513 percent on Monday, the highest since March 2009.

"Two-month implied vols have been better bid over the past week," said Credit Agricole currency strategist Jennifer Hau. "That, coupled with lower market liquidity around the referendum date, probably exacerbated the move... Maybe it's because we're approaching the referendum date."

Although the most recent polls have not shown any particular shift towards the "Out" camp ahead of Britain's June 23 referendum on European Union membership, warnings on the potential impact of a vote to leave have been stepped up over the past week.

On Monday finance minister George Osborne said Britain would lose 200 billion pounds ($287 billion) a year in trade if it left the EU. That followed warnings from the IMF and the Bank of England last week: BoE Governor Mark Carney said a Brexit could spell slower growth, higher inflation and even recession.

Hau added that she expected sterling/dollar one-month implied volatility, which is trading at around 10 percent, to jump by about 10 percentage points when it rolls into the month covering the referendum next week.

