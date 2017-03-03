A pile of one pound coins is seen in a photo illustration shot June 17, 2008. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Illustration/File Photo

LONDON Sterling fell to a seven-week low against the dollar on Friday, after weaker than expected data on Britain's dominant services sector pointed to growth slowing to a five-month low.

The pound fell 0.3 percent against the dollar to $1.2230 after the Markit/CIPS index of sentiment among purchasing managers (PMI) showed a further dip to 53.3 after its first fall in four months in January.

A Reuters poll of analysts had forecast a figure of 54.1.

Sterling also fell to its lowest in nearly 4 weeks against the euro, at 86.09 pence per euro.

British government bond prices rose modestly after the survey was published with June futures up about seven ticks.

