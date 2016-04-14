A two Euro coin is pictured next to a one Pound coin on top of a portrait of Britain's Queen Elizabeth in this file photo illustration shot March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Illustration/Files

Sterling dipped half a cent after hitting a day's high against the dollar in morning trade, hit by a tweet from Sky TV suggesting two Bank of England policymakers could vote to cut interest rates at Thursday's meeting GBP=D4

Sky Economics Editor Ed Conway tweeted that he understood "at least two members of the MPC are strongly considering a vote for a cut", adding to speculation among market players that the bank could send some sort of dovish message on rates.

The pound fell back to $1.4124 in the half hour after the tweet, but remained slightly stronger than lows hit at the start of trade in London.

(Reporting by John Geddie, Jemima Kelly and Patrick Graham)