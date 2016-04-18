Reuters Poll - Australia, NZ dollars seen taking a slow road lower
SYDNEY Analysts have upgraded their outlook for the Australian dollar for a second straight month, even as the currency hit a three-week low amid a general flight from risk.
LONDON Speculators increased their short positions on sterling to the highest level in almost three years in the week to last Tuesday, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission has shown, on worries over the impact of a Brexit on the currency.
Net short sterling contracts rose to 51,310 in the week to April 12, the highest since June 2013, as investors added to their bearish bets on the pound for a fourth straight week.
Concerns that Britain could vote to leave the European Union at a referendum on June 23 have driven sterling down over 6 percent since the start of the year on a trade-weighted basis, with most banks saying it would fall further in the event of a Brexit.
LONDON Britain's pound fell against the dollar on Thursday in a session that saw it flip direction several times as investors saw uncertainty surrounding the country's departure from the European Union outweighing signs of economic resilience.
TOKYO The dollar slipped against the safe-haven Japanese yen on Friday, after a U.S. launch of cruise missiles at an airbase in Syria.