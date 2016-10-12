Sterling slips as investors book profits after surge
LONDON Sterling slipped from a six-week high against the dollar on Thursday as investors booked profits after a rally that saw the pound climb almost 5 percent in just 10 days.
LONDON Credit Suisse equity strategists said on Wednesday they expected sterling, which has been hit by concerns over Brexit, to fall further against the euro, and tipped buying UK stocks with earnings in Europe.
"The house view is GBPEUR 1.16 in 12 months' time. However, we are slightly more bearish and would now expect GBPEUR to trade down to 1.05 (previously 1.10), having turned bearish on the pair a year ago," the Credit Suisse equity strategy team said in a research note.
"Thus, continue to buy UK-listed Continental European earnings," they added.
Among their favoured stocks in this regard were travel group Thomas Cook, telecoms group Vodafone, home improvement retailer Kingfisher and textile services company Berendsen.
They also upgraded UK small caps to "benchmark" from "underweight".
NEW YORK The dollar rebounded from a seven-week low on Thursday, still feeling the positive effects of a record-setting Dow Jones Industrial Average the day before, although gains were tempered by persistent uncertainty surrounding the new U.S. administration's economic policy plans.
LONDON Sterling's role as a global reserve currency is declining Deutsche Bank said on Wednesday, predicting the pound would be less widely used as Britain leaves the European Union and that China has drastically cut its holdings.