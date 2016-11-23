An apartment block is constructed behind a row of traditional properties in central London December 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor/Files

LONDON Shares in British housebuilders briefly turned positive in choppy trade on Wednesday after the British Chancellor outlined plans to support further construction through infrastructure funds and packages to help homebuyers.

Philip Hammond said that he was setting up a 2.3 billion pound ($2.9 billion) housing fund to deliver infrastructure for up to 100,000 new homes in areas of high demand, with a further 1.4 billion pounds to help construct 40,000 affordable homes.

The Chancellor also said there would be a regional pilot scheme to give housing association tenants the right to buy their homes, as well as continued support for people looking to use mortgages to buy.

Shares in Barratt Developments turned positive and gained 2.5 percent. It was last up 0.3 percent. Persimmon and Taylor Wimpey also turned positive, but were off their highs.

($1 = 0.8055 pounds)

