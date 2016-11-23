Barclays to make Dublin its EU headquarters after Brexit - source
LONDON Barclays is preparing to make Dublin its EU headquarters for when Britain leaves the European Union, according to a source familiar with the matter on Thursday.
LONDON Shares in British housebuilders briefly turned positive in choppy trade on Wednesday after the British Chancellor outlined plans to support further construction through infrastructure funds and packages to help homebuyers.
Philip Hammond said that he was setting up a 2.3 billion pound ($2.9 billion) housing fund to deliver infrastructure for up to 100,000 new homes in areas of high demand, with a further 1.4 billion pounds to help construct 40,000 affordable homes.
The Chancellor also said there would be a regional pilot scheme to give housing association tenants the right to buy their homes, as well as continued support for people looking to use mortgages to buy.
Shares in Barratt Developments turned positive and gained 2.5 percent. It was last up 0.3 percent. Persimmon and Taylor Wimpey also turned positive, but were off their highs.
($1 = 0.8055 pounds)
Reporting by Alistair Smout
WASHINGTON Volkswagen AG is set to plead guilty on Feb. 24 in Detroit to three felony counts as part of a plea agreement with the U.S. Justice Department to resolve an excess diesel emissions investigation, a court filing shows.
GENEVA A trade accord that will boost global exports by $1 trillion (0.79 trillion pounds) is expected to come into force in the next two weeks, the head of the World Trade Organization said on Thursday, despite concerns over a more protectionist United States under Donald Trump.