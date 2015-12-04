LONDON Britain's top equity index fell on Friday, extending losses from the previous session caused by disappointment over the European Central Bank's policy update, with miners and oil stocks reversing previous gains following a statement by OPEC.

OPEC members failed to agree an oil production ceiling on Friday at a meeting that ended in acrimony, after Iran said it would not consider any production curbs until it restores output scaled back for years under Western sanctions.

Oil stocks BP (BP.L) and Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) both slumped 2.4 percent, while miners Glencore (GLEN.L) and Anglo American (AAL.L) were down 3.2 percent and 2.8 percent respectively.

Among other fallers, hotels, coffee shops and restaurant operator Whitbread slid nearly 3 percent after analysts at Barclays downgraded their rating on Whitbread to "equal weight" from "overweight".

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.6 percent at 6,238.29 points at its close, with markets sent lower following robust U.S. non-farm payrolls data which signalled that a rate rise in the U.S. was on the cards for December.

"The rate rise is not the focus - the focus is how dovish (the Fed is) going to be going forward about further rate rises," said Zeg Choudhry, managing director at LONTRAD.

He added that he had expected markets to react positively to the figure.

Among the biggest gainers, housebuilder Berkeley (BKGH.L) rose 7.5 percent after the company said it was on course to meet profit targets. Fellow housebuilders Taylor Wimpey (TW.L), Barratt Developments (BDEV.L) and Persimmon (PSN.L) all gained between 0.9 and 1.4 percent.

"(Berkeley Group Holdings have) been quite forthcoming on their dividend policies. Returning cash to investors is something that the market always likes, so in sympathy with that we are seeing an outperformance among the housebuilders," said Jonathan Roy, advisory investment manager at Charles Hanover investments.

Stock markets across Europe were down, extending steep losses from the previous session when the European Central Bank's new stimulus measures disappointed some investors. [.EU]

While ECB President Mario Draghi announced on Thursday that the ECB's asset purchase programme would be extended, he did not increase the size of the programme, and expectations of more monetary easing were dashed.

The FTSE 100 raced to a record high of 7,122.74 points in April but has since lost ground, affected by signs of a slowdown in China - the world's second biggest economy - and uncertainty over the future policies of major world central banks.