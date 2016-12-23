People walk through the lobby of the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett/File photo

LONDON Britain's top shares held roughly steady in a shortened session on Friday, with RBS (RBS.L) and Barclays (BARC.L) heading in opposite directions following the latest developments in a U.S. probe into misselling of mortgage securities.

The FTSE 100 .FTSE ended up 0.1 percent, and was up 0.8 percent for the week - a third successive week of gains.

The index hit its highest level in over two months.

Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L) closed up 1.4 percent, after the U.S. Department of Justice settled with Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) with a smaller fine than had been originally proposed, prompting speculation it might also be lenient on RBS.

However, Barclays (BARC.L) fell 0.9 percent after it failed to agree a settlement with the DoJ. The department has launched a lawsuit against the British bank, but Barclays rejects its complaint.

The FTSE 100 traded just 22 percent of its 90-day average volume.

It only traded for half a day due to the upcoming Christmas holiday. Both Monday and Tuesday are UK market holidays.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout, editing by Nigel Stephenson)