A man shelters under an umbrella as he walks past the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON The FTSE fell for on Tuesday, extending losses as shares linked to the economic cycle gave up ground on concerns over growth in some countries and an oversupplied commodity market.

Investors avoided strong bets ahead of the outcome of a two-day Federal Reserve meeting starting on Tuesday, at which the U.S. central bank is expected to leave rates unchanged.

"There does seem to be a certain amount of pause for breath ahead of the meeting this week," Brenda Kelly, head analyst at London Capital Markets, said, adding she expected markets to rally if the Fed did not raise rates.

"I think markets are ... waiting for that confirmation that we'll have loose monetary policy for longer."

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.8 percent at 6,365.27 points at the close, its biggest daily loss in almost two weeks.

The UK mining index was down 3.1 percent, with BHP Billiton, Anglo American, Rio Tinto, Antofagasta and Glencore dropping 2.2 to 5.7 percent.

The oil and gas sector index shed 1.7 percent after oil prices fell to their lowest in six weeks. Oversupply worries grew ahead of U.S. data expected to show another increase in crude inventories.

BP was down 1.1 percent having rallied after announcing a third round of spending cuts and more asset sales to tackle an extended period of low oil prices.

Weak U.S. durable goods data pointed to stalling economic growth and fanned investors' concerns over a global slowdown.

"Resources are under pressure today. There is continued uncertainty regarding the outlook for global growth and there is also some caution ahead of the Fed meeting," Robert Parkes, equity strategist, HSBC Global Research, said.

Drugmaker Shire was the top gainer, jumping nearly 7 percent, its biggest daily gain since June 2014 after the company said that its dry eye disease drug, Lifitegrast, met primary endpoints.

Shares in Talktalk shot up 13.2 percent following news a youth was arrested in Northern Ireland on Monday in connection with a huge cyber attack on the mid-cap telecoms provider.

"We’re starting to see some buying coming back into the stock after extremely oversold levels," the head of trading at TJM Partners, Manoj Ladwa, said.

Small-cap defence contractor Chemring slumped 22.6 percent after a profit warning due to a delay in revenues from a contract in the Middle East.

