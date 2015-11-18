A man walks past the London Stock Exchange in the City of London October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON Tourism-related stocks came under pressure in London again on Wednesday on concerns about international security after last week's attacks in Paris, though Britain's top share index got support from gains in commodity shares.

Budget carrier easyJet and British-Airways owner IAG fell by 1.5 percent and 2.6 percent respectively.

The FTSE had rallied 2 percent on Tuesday but sentiment on the airline and leisure sector has been fragile since the Paris attacks, which killed more than 120 people.

Gunfire and explosions shook the Paris suburb of St Denis early on Wednesday, while heightened sensitivity has led to security alerts disrupting flights and train stations.

The UK travel and leisure index fell 0.4 percent.

"Following the events in Paris, nerves regarding the outlook for travel and leisure stocks have resurfaced. Uncertainty over the impact on tourism remains," Keith Bowman, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said.

"Furthermore, the full response of Western governments has not yet been clarified, adding to the question marks."

Shares of security-related companies have risen since the attacks but Rolls Royce, a leading global provider of defence aero engines and services, fell 2.2 percent to 544.2 pence on Wednesday.

Traders said some investors were taking profits after the share gained nearly 8 percent over the previous two sessions, and ahead of an operating review update by its chief executive next week.

"Rolls Royce has risen from lows of 505 pence on Monday to over 550 pence yesterday. Investors are pulling money out because of a good gain in a short space of time and have been prompted to do so by continuing terror threats," Tom Robertson, senior trader at Accendo Markets, said.

The blue chip FTSE 100 index was up 10.21 points, or 0.2 percent, to 6,278.97 points by the close, buoyed in late trade by a rise on Wall Street.

The market was supported by higher commodity firms. Miner Antofagasta rose 5.8 percent despite copper prices remaining weak, after Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to "neutral" from "sell".

"The prices (in commodity stocks) have moved out of step with the fundamentals in recent months," James Butterfill, head of research & investment strategy at ETF Securities, said.

"It's likely that consumption is going to continue to grow in China, and with further cuts in capex... we'll see evidence of supply disruption."

Oil and gas firms also rallied as Brent crude futures rose by over a dollar. In all, energy firms added 10.3 points to the FTSE 100, accounting for all of its gains.

Shares in Hikma Pharmaceuticals rose 4.9 percent after the drugmaker said it had received a letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration closing out a warning it received from the regulator last year on its injectables manufacturing plant in Portugal.

