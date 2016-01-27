People walk through the lobby of the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON Britain's blue-chip share index was led higher on Wednesday by software firm Sage Group and a rebound in the oil price, easing pressure on mining and energy stocks from worries about ample supplies and low demand.

Sage shares rose 7.5 percent, the top gainer on the FTSE 100 index, after it said its business remained on track after solid first quarter results.

"We see a lot of juice left to squeeze out of this orange, and the right team in charge to do it," analysts at Investec said in a note, although they added that the share price was already relatively high.

The UK oil and gas index was up 2.6 percent after U.S. data showed a jump in weekly demand for products such as heating oil when a cold front hit. Oil prices advanced over $32 a barrel although investors cautioned that the rise might not be sustained.

The mining index rose 1.9 percent with Glencore, BHP Billiton and Anglo American gaining 0.2 to 5.7 percent.

"Equities have now become even more strongly correlated to commodity prices. Commodities stocks are expected to remain under selling pressure as the weakness in metals and oil prices is not seen disappearing soon," said Jawaid Afsar, senior trader at Securequity.

Some investors hoped the U.S. Federal Reserve would leave interest rates unchanged following a two-day meeting that began on Tuesday.

"All eyes (will be) on ... the Fed release to see if they're going to be taking a more dovish stance, in which case a slightly weaker dollar could see some respite for commodity-related entities," Dafydd Davies, partner at Charles Hanover Investments, said.

The benchmark FTSE 100 index was up 1.3 percent at 5,990.37 points at the close, outperforming the broader European market.

Royal Bank of Scotland fell 2 percent after saying it would take a 2.5 billion pound ($3.6 billion) hit to its fourth-quarter profits after setting aside more cash to cover litigation costs, compensation for mis-selling loan insurance and an impairment charge at its private bank.

Other companies, however, advanced following their updates.

Shares in food and support services company Compass Group rose 4 percent following a price target upgrade from Credit Suisse, while Aberdeen Asset Management rose over 3 percent after the company said funds under management increased by 2.4 percent quarter on quarter to 290.6 billion pounds ($416 billion), boosted by market and currency gains.

However, more clients pulled cash from its funds in the December quarter due to concerns about economic growth.

