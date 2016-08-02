A worker shelters from the rain as he passes the London Stock Exchange in the City of London at lunchtime October 1, 2008. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

LONDON Britain's benchmark share index fell to a two-week low on Tuesday as the heavily weighted banking and energy sectors dropped, although motor insurer Direct Line (DLGD.L) jumped after results.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index .FTSE ended down 0.7 percent at 6,645.4 points, its lowest level since mid-July, as the bank sector extended losses after the results of Europe-wide stress tests. Britain's banking index .FTNMX8350 fell 1.5 percent.

Barclays (BARC.L) and Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L), which were among the worst-performing banks in the stress test, ended down 3.6 percent and 1.8 percent respectively.

"The recent stress tests have sent bank shares plummeting for a second day," CMC Markets analyst Jasper Lawler said.

Analysts said UK banks were also being affected by drops in Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) and Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE), which were relegated from the blue chip STOXX Europe 50 index .STOXX50, and by Commerzbank (CBKG.DE) falling after a profit warning.

Shares in oil major Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) also dropped after HSBC cut its price target on the stock while Liberum analysts downgraded Shell to "hold" from "buy".

However, Direct Line surged 12.6 percent (DLGD.L) - its strongest one-day performance on record - after its half-yearly profits beat expectations.

The FTSE 100 is up about 7 percent so far in 2016, although the value of UK shares in U.S. dollar terms has been hit by a slump in sterling following Britain's vote in June to quit the European Union.

