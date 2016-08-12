A man walks through the lobby of the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON Britain's top share index steadied on Friday after reaching a 14-month high, though mining stocks fell following a weak set of data from China

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index .FTSE closed flat in percentage terms at 6,916.02 points, touching its highest level since June 2015 earlier in the session.

The FTSE 100 is up around 11 percent so far in 2016.

Record low interest rates set by the Bank of England have helped the UK stock market recover from a slump in the immediate aftermath of June's vote for Britain to quit the European Union.

The Bank of England's measures have also hit returns on bonds and cash, driving investors to the better returns on offer from stocks, although the value of UK shares in U.S. dollar terms has been impacted by a fall in sterling.

"Unattractive gilt yields and the weaker pound have improved investors' appetite in the UK stock market," said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior market analyst at London Capital Group.

ETX Capital markets analyst Neil Wilson echoed that view, arguing the FTSE 100 could hit the 7,000 point level given the poor returns on offer elsewhere.

"As government and corporate bond yields tumble, in the short term UK equities look more and more appealing to yield-starved investors," he said.

However, mining stocks slipped back as copper prices fell after some economic data from China -- the world's biggest metals consumer -- missed market expectations. [MET/L]

Shares in Antofagasta (ANTO.L), Rio Tinto (RIO.L), Anglo American (AAL.L), Glencore (GLEN.L) and BHP Billiton (BLT.L) all fell between 1.5 percent to 3.4 percent.

Outside of the blue chips, Restaurant Group (RTN.L) soared nearly 11 percent to record its biggest daily gain since March 2009 after the company ousted its chief executive.

Biotechnology firm Genus GENS.L, however, dropped over 8 percent after a U.S. District Court ruled against the company in patent litigation.

(Editing by Toby Chopra)