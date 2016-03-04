The logo of commodities trader Glencore is pictured in front of the company's headquarters in Baar, Switzerland, September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

LONDON The FTSE 350 Mining index .FTNMX1770 climbed to a four-month high on Friday, with a rally in prices of major industrial metals boosting shares in companies such as Glencore (GLEN.L), Anglo American (AAL.L) and BHP Billiton (BLT.L).

The sector derived strength from metals prices, with copper staying on track for its biggest weekly advance in about six months on signs of a bottoming in a recent slide in oil prices.

Prospects of a stronger U.S. economy also fuelled investor appetite for metals. [MET/L]

Shares in Glencore, Anglo American, BHP Billiton, Antofagasta (ANTO.L) and Rio Tinto (RIO.L) rose 2-4.2 percent, helping the UK mining index to advance more than 3 percent on Friday, and taking this year's total gains to 25 percent.

The STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources index .SXPP was also up 1.9 percent after setting a three-month high.

