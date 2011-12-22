Facebook to provide ad data for independent audit
Facebook Inc said it would provide information about ads displayed on its platform for an audit, months after the social network admitted to overstating key ad metrics.
LONDON For those who couldn't quite make it to Stonehenge to watch the sun rise on Thursday's winter solstice, a new app could offer some consolation by offering a virtual tour around the mysterious stones.
Features include a Google Maps image of the circle of stones giving different views, allowing users to stand within the virtual stones and physically move about the UNESCO World Heritage Site.
"It makes for an absorbing immersive experience and allows people to see and hear Stonehenge as it was 5,000 years ago," said Rupert Till, from the University of Huddersfield, who worked on the design.
The app also offers a history of the prehistoric monument in the southwestern English county of Wiltshire.
Some 1,000 people gathered at the site on Thursday morning as the sun rose at around 0800 GMT on the shortest day of the year.
The shortest day of the year often falls on December 21 but this year and last year druids and pagans marked the first day of winter on December 22.
That is because the modern calendar of 365 days a year, with an extra day every four years, does not correspond exactly to the solar year of 365.2422 days.
WASHINGTON The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said Friday that bidding in the wireless spectrum auction has ended at $19.6 billion, significantly less than many analysts had initially forecast.
SAN FRANCISCO Ford Motor Co plans to invest $1 billion over the next five years in tech startup Argo AI to help the Detroit automaker reach its goal of producing a self-driving vehicle for commercial ride sharing fleets by 2021, the companies announced on Friday.